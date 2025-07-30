Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Microsoft quarterly profits soar on AI and cloud growth

AFP
2 mins to read

US tech behemoth Microsoft is the first hyperscaler to open a data centre in New Zealand and has acquired more land to expand.

Technology giant Microsoft said its profit soared above expectations in the recently ended quarter, driven by its cloud computing and artificial intelligence units.

Microsoft reported profit of US$27.2 billion ($33.4b) on revenue of US$76.4b, some US$29.9b of which was brought in by its Intelligent Cloud business.

“Cloud and AI [artificial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save