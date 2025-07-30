US tech behemoth Microsoft is the first hyperscaler to open a data centre in New Zealand and has acquired more land to expand.

Technology giant Microsoft said its profit soared above expectations in the recently ended quarter, driven by its cloud computing and artificial intelligence units.

Microsoft reported profit of US$27.2 billion ($33.4b) on revenue of US$76.4b, some US$29.9b of which was brought in by its Intelligent Cloud business.

“Cloud and AI [artificial intelligence] is the driving force of business transformation across every industry and sector,” Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said in an earnings release.

“We’re innovating across the tech stack to help customers adapt and grow in this new era.”

Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing offerings brought in more than US$75b ($91.9b) for the company’s fiscal year, which ended on June 30, in an increase of 34% from the prior year, according to Nadella.