“The best way to do it is through tech, and certainly with this AI movement, we are 100% seeing that.”

She said the business case for the data centre region in New Zealand was based off “net new workloads” from its anchor customers.

Demand was still predominantly coming from the private sector, Sorenson said.

“We are seeing some phenomenal work within the public sector as well, it’s just a little bit slower.”

Microsoft had 61 Azure (the name of its cloud computing platform) data centre regions globally.

“I can’t even keep up anymore,” Sorenson laughed.

“It’s amazing to see so many opening across Asia. Asia is so important for Microsoft.”

Microsoft New Zealand managing director Vanessa Sorenson.

Microsoft had more than a first-mover advantage Down Under - it could also benefit from a large number of organisations in New Zealand already using Microsoft cloud services offshore and its productivity suite products online, such as Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint & OneDrive.

It announced plans to build a data centre region here during the pandemic in May 2020.

It could not reveal its exact spend here but it was expected to be in the hundreds of millions.

As an example, competitor Amazon Web Services had committed $7.5 billion to build its data centre region here, which it expects to open later this year.

Microsoft’s domestic data centre took about four years to build, because of construction challenges with Covid-19 restrictions.

Sorenson had to get Microsoft’s chief executive Satya Nadella to sign the investment off directly.

He agreed after visiting Auckland in 2016, she said.

“Truly that’s where it started. Him just meeting Kiwis, seeing the number eight wire, the ingenuity, the innovation.”

