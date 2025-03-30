But an estimated 400 million global devices are incompatible with the software.

Microsoft announced the changes in June 2021, stating it did so “to give customers enough time to upgrade and secure their devices”.

But Consumer NZ has called for Microsoft to extend its support for Windows 10.

Product test writer Nick Gelling labelled the October deadline a “premature expiry”.

He warned the situation could turn into a “tech nightmare for hundreds of thousands of people”, and Kiwis who shelled out for a new PC in early 2021 could have their purchase become obsolete just four years later.

He believed that could be a breach of the Consumer Guarantees Act.

“Under the CGA, a computer should last a reasonable amount of time. In our view, anything short of five years, for a decent model, is likely to be unreasonable.”

Gelling said four years’ notice “is not good enough”.

Therefore, Consumer NZ wanted to see Microsoft “demonstrate some social responsibility” and push out the deadline until at least October 2026.

Microsoft has offered users the opportunity to do just that, but at a cost of US$30 ($52) for 12 months.

Gelling said that is proof it can be easily done and the tech company should roll it out for all, free of charge.

Microsoft said the call to cease support for Windows 10 is "is part of its ongoing commitment to advancing technology".

It also ensured “users have access to the latest features, security enhancements, and performance improvements available in Windows 11″.

The company said the “milestone marks an important step in its mission to provide the most modern and secure computing experience possible for everyone”.

But Gelling questioned its security commitments, as ending Windows 10 support will leave an estimated 400 million PCs in the lurch.

“We’re reluctant to accept Microsoft’s argument that this is about security. Considering Microsoft’s near-monopoly on PC operating systems, it has a responsibility to keep all PC users safe”.

"We think the real rationale is likely that Microsoft and its hardware partners want consumers to have to buy a new Windows 11 computers, so they can make more money," Gelling claimed.

Consumer NZ has also questioned the environmental impacts it could bring.

Gelling is concerned millions of consumers who are tied to the Windows ecosystem may feel they have to throw out perfectly good computers in a bid to stay safe and private online.

“PCs that end up in landfill will leach heavy metals into the land and waterways.”

Gelling called it “economically and environmentally irresponsible” of Microsoft to “abandon support” for such a significant quantity of PCs.

He recommended all users with devices compatible with Windows 11 to take the free software upgrade.

Blake Benny is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on tourism and social issues, along with general news. He joined Newstalk ZB in 2022, having previously studied broadcast journalism at the New Zealand Broadcasting School.