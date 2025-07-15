Former Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has become a member of the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund (CINSF) board. Photo / Mark Mitchell
By RNZ
Former Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has become a member of the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund board.
Orr has family links to the Cooks and has supported the fund previously with advice from its formation.
Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund (CINSF) chairman Heinz Matysik said Orr wasa welcome addition.
“Adrian brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership that will strengthen our board,” Matysik said. “His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the fund enters its next phase of growth and development.”