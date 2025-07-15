Former Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has become a member of the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund (CINSF) board. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By RNZ

Former Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has become a member of the Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund board.

Orr has family links to the Cooks and has supported the fund previously with advice from its formation.

Cook Islands National Superannuation Fund (CINSF) chairman Heinz Matysik said Orr was a welcome addition.

“Adrian brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership that will strengthen our board,” Matysik said. “His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the fund enters its next phase of growth and development.”