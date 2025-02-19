Image / Getty Creative

Spark and Microsoft have signed what they’re billing as the country’s largest-ever Microsoft public cloud partnership.

The deal includes an AI focus. It will include “one of the largest Microsoft 365 Copilot deployments in New Zealand”, with an extra 1800 Spark staff getting Microsoft’s generative AI tool for a total of 2500 seats - or around half the telco’s staff.

It will also see Spark moving “a proportion of its workloads” to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform; Spark and Microsoft collaborate on hybrid cloud offerings for Spark’s business customers; and a “joint go-to-market partner” framework consisting of a large-scale data centre migration.

It will also cater to organisations who need to keep data within our borders for legal reasons with “A New Zealand-first commitment in advanced data residency for Spark’s Microsoft 365 tenants, providing customers the choice to access the benefits of onshore capacity”, the companies say.

And the two companies will also collaborate to fulfil Microsoft’s commitment to train 100,000 New Zealanders in AI and digital skills over the next two years, in part through online courses - a commitment made around the time the Overseas Investment Office approved Microsoft’s giant new hyperscale data centre, which opened in Auckland in December last year.