Microsoft 365 refund fails to head off $59m lawsuit, customers making claims hit glitches

Earlier, New Zealand’s Commerce Commission sent the firm a letter, warning of potential Fair Trading Act breaches.

From October last year through to early this year, Microsoft emailed New Zealand customers to say the price of a 365 annual subscription was increasing from $179 to $229 (a 28% increase) and the price of a 365 personal subscription was rising from $129 to $179 (a 38% increase).

Microsoft said 365 (which includes Outlook, Word and other popular apps) was being boosted with the addition of its Copilot AI (artificial intelligence) chatbot. It did not mention the option for customers to continue with their existing pricing if they did not want Copilot.

That “Classic Plan” option only appeared if a customer went to cancel their subscription.

In an email sent this morning, Microsoft offered New Zealand and Australian customers the opportunity to return to their old 365 pricing, with the difference they had paid in the meantime refunded.

“We fell short of our standards,” Microsoft said in the email, which finished with a button customers could click if they wanted to take up the refund offer.

The computer says ‘no’

But a number of Herald readers who clicked on the offer encountered glitches, which appeared to affect anyone who tried to claim Microsoft’s refund.

It was only available for the Personal, not the Family version of 365 and Kiwi customers were being asked to supply an Australian billing address.

Customers were continuing to suffer the problems mid-afternoon.

Microsoft Australia-New Zealand did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tech industry veteran Robin Paterson, a former Hewlett-Packard New Zealand senior manager, who also received the 365 offer at 9.38am told the Herald: “The email says that the offer applies in New Zealand but it doesn’t work here.”

“If our Commerce Commission had acted instead of sitting on their hands, New Zealand customers might have had the offer weeks ago.”

Michael Davison, a professor at Auckland University’s School of Psychology, objected to some of the refund’s fine print.

He noted that the “Classic” version of 365 Family would not include Copilot, as he expected, but Microsoft’s offer terms also included the line (which he forwarded) the Family edition “may not receive new feature updates”.

“It worries me that I may now be stuck forever in Word/Excel/PowerPoint etc 2025 Edition. I guess I’ll get security updates, but that wasn’t explicitly mentioned,” Davison told the Herald.

Another reader, Graham Rostron-Wood, who is also a 365 subscriber, said he tried the link after the 11am official “go live” and it still did not work (it did not work for Paterson after 11am either).

He was told in a support chat:

“Thank you for your patience. I’ve co-ordinated this case with our support team and confirmed that there is an issue with the link. The case has now been escalated to the appropriate team for resolution.

“Please allow two–three business days for us to address the issue, after which a new link should be generated so you’ll be able to successfully switch to the M365 Family Classic plan and receive a refund.”

He was also told in the same support chat:

“It appears that the link only works for users who have the M365 Personal plan. Right now, we are working on resolving the issue so M365 Family users can switch and get a refund.”

Palmerston North reader Richard Ram said he clicked the button on the bottom of the email to claim the refund and return to a Classic account – but he could not because Microsoft’s system was asking him for an Australian billing address.

“The subscribe button, when processing the payment, shows the button greyed out, with the word ‘Loading’,” Ram said.

“I waited and waited, then saw this:”

Palmerston North man Richard Ram was one of a number of readers who could not claim Microsoft's 365 refund. He enountered this error message.

Late on Thursday afternoon, the digital strategist continued to encounter a series of error messages.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.