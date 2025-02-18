Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Tech Insider: Google follows Microsoft in raising prices as it bundles AI

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Google Gemini. Photo Illustration / Thomas Fuller/ SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Google Gemini. Photo Illustration / Thomas Fuller/ SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Google has followed Microsoft in increasing its price while adding AI to its product offering and this time there doesn’t seem a way to opt out of the price hike.

PC World’s Michael Crider had a curt take on Google’s price rise

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business