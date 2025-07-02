Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Film producer and former Olivado boss Gary Hannam declared bankrupt after leaky Auckland penthouse dispute

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Gary Hannam (inset) was adjudicated bankrupt after the Hopetoun St property dispute.

Gary Hannam (inset) was adjudicated bankrupt after the Hopetoun St property dispute.

Film producer and avocado oil businessman Gary Keith Hannam has been declared bankrupt after a property dispute.

A body corporate from Auckland’s 9 Hopetoun St pursued the court action.

Associate Judge Paul Cogswell said litigation between the parties had a long history.

He said the case related to disputes over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business