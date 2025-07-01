The Herald approached Qantas about those cyber attacks on Monday.
Air New Zealand on Monday said it had not been impacted by the cyber attacks detected overseas.
But Qantas this morning said it was contacting customers to make them aware of the incident, apologise and provide details on the support available.
Qantas today said there was “no impact” to its operations or safety.
“There are six million customers that have service records in this platform,” the airline said.
“We are continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen, though we expect it will be significant.
“An initial review has confirmed the data includes some customers’ names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and frequent flyer numbers.”
Qantas said credit card details, personal financial information and passport details were not held in this system.
“No frequent flyer accounts were compromised nor have passwords, PIN numbers or log in details been accessed,” the airline added.
It was not immediately clear if the attacks on Qantas were linked to the Scattered Spider attacks.
“The threat from Scattered Spider is ongoing and rapidly evolving,” the FBI said in a statement to Newsweek.