The stolen data include some customers' names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and frequent flyer numbers, Qantas said.

Qantas says millions of customers are caught up in a major cyber incident at one of its contact centres.

The airline this morning said a cyber criminal targeted a call centre and gained access to a third-party customer-servicing platform.

Some six million customers had service records on the affected platform.

The airline said it detected unusual activity on a third-party site used by a Qantas airline contact centre.

The cyber attack news comes soon after the FBI warned about the so-called Scattered Spider cyber attacks targeting airlines.