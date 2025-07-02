Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The Warehouse should apologise for gender stereotyping in its advert - Cecilia Robinson

By Cecilia Robinson
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Warehouse missed the mark — our daughters are more than a punchline. Photo / Northern Advocate

The Warehouse missed the mark — our daughters are more than a punchline. Photo / Northern Advocate

Opinion by Cecilia Robinson
Cecilia Robinson is a founder and co-chief executive of primary care provider Tend Health.

THE FACTS

  • The Advertising Standards Authority has ordered the removal of a TV ad for The Warehouse
  • The ad received two formal complaints that it perpetuated a myth that “girls aren’t good at maths”
  • The authority ruled the advert was likely to cause “serious offence”

At the end of this term, I had the joy of attending my daughter’s celebration of learning at her school. It’s a special moment where whānau are invited into the classroom to see what their children have been working on and for us, it’s something we’ve experienced over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business