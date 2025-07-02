Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

Centuria exits $2b Queenstown Lakeview Taumata project before construction begins

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

An artist's impression of Lakeview Taumata. The master-planned community will be built over 10 years.

An artist's impression of Lakeview Taumata. The master-planned community will be built over 10 years.

Questions are being asked about the New Zealand arm of ASX-listed property funds manager Centuria Capital Group exiting a $2 billion Queenstown development – Lakeview Taumata – before parties even began building.

Last month’s statement from Centuria Funds Management explained what happened to the project, which local media outlet Crux

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property