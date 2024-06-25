Advertisement
Auckland Surf Park moves one step closer as resource consents approved

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Artist impression provides a sense of the aesthetics of the finished Auckland Surf Park project.

A proposed surf park in Auckland is a step closer to reality with the Ministry for the Environment granting the project resource consent.

Construction on the project, for which plans were revealed in November 2020, in Dairy Flat is expected to begin in late 2024 subject to further regulatory approvals being received.

Project partners confirmed the adjacent landowners and occupiers had been contacted regarding the consenting process and, subject to approvals being received from relevant authorities, the surf park is expected to open to the public in late 2026-early 2027.

The project will have a full precinct built in the north Auckland suburb of Dairy Flat, complete with a farm-to-table restaurant, accommodation and high-performance facilities. At its heart will be a wave pool, built using the Wavegarden cove lagoon technology in a set-up similar to that of the renowned UrbnSurf park in Melbourne. The resource consent comes after Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand confirmed developer Aventuur had been given consent to buy 42ha at 1350 Dairy Flat Highway from New Zealand company Yue Teng in March.

Auckland Surf Park is expected to create more than 400 jobs during the construction and 120 full-time equivalent positions once operational, and those behind the proposed park forecast more than $600 million will be contributed to the Auckland economy during the life of the project.

“I’m delighted for us to achieve resource consent, as it enables us to deliver on our vision of a natural, inclusive surfing destination that is true to Aotearoa, and improves the lives of everyone we welcome to our community in Dairy Flat,” project partner Sir John Kirwan said.

A render of how the proposed Auckland Surf Park will fit into the Dairy Flat landscape.
“We are committed to having a meaningful, positive impact on our planet by developing and operating the Auckland Surf Park sustainably, and across Auckland by employing locals and providing experiences that enhance wellbeing — including water safety, mental health and surf therapy programmes.”

While plans to build the surf park were revealed in November 2020, at that point developer Aventuur and its project partners were still in the process of securing the perfect location. The process took three years, with many potential sites canvassed before the location in Dairy Flat was selected.

Aventuur has put plenty of thought into the sustainability and environmental aspects of such a project and is targeting a New Zealand Green Buildings Council green-star rating. It will feature a solar farm, while the developers are looking to warm the park’s lagoon with excess heat stored from its data centre. After commissioning an economic report considering the total cost to deliver the park, solar farm and data centre, as well as the increased local spending and greater Auckland stimulus once operational, it was estimated Auckland Surf Park would contribute more than $600 million to the Auckland economy over the life of the project.

Speaking to the Herald about the project late last year, former World Surf League championship tour athlete Adrian “Ace” Buchan, who is now working as the surf and sustainability director for Aventuur, said it was the benefits the sport could offer the average Kiwi that most excited him when it came to creating an artificial wave accessible to all.

“Surfing, to me, has always been about much more than competing and putting a jersey on. It’s been about the feeling I get from riding a wave, and I’m lucky enough to do that now with my three kids. That’s at the heart of our business. It’s about giving people access to that feeling of [being stoked that] you get,” Buchan tells the Herald.

“That’s everything. High performance is just the tip of the iceberg. The reason we got into this, and personally for myself, was to build communities and transform people’s mental and physical health through riding waves. That starts with kids, or even grown-ups, surfing for the first time in a safe and supportive environment.”

