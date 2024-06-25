A proposed surf park in Auckland is a step closer to reality with the Ministry for the Environment granting the project resource consent.
Construction on the project, for which plans were revealed in November 2020, in Dairy Flat is expected to begin in late 2024 subject to further regulatory approvals being received.
Project partners confirmed the adjacent landowners and occupiers had been contacted regarding the consenting process and, subject to approvals being received from relevant authorities, the surf park is expected to open to the public in late 2026-early 2027.
The project will have a full precinct built in the north Auckland suburb of Dairy Flat, complete with a farm-to-table restaurant, accommodation and high-performance facilities. At its heart will be a wave pool, built using the Wavegarden cove lagoon technology in a set-up similar to that of the renowned UrbnSurf park in Melbourne. The resource consent comes after Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand confirmed developer Aventuur had been given consent to buy 42ha at 1350 Dairy Flat Highway from New Zealand company Yue Teng in March.
Auckland Surf Park is expected to create more than 400 jobs during the construction and 120 full-time equivalent positions once operational, and those behind the proposed park forecast more than $600 million will be contributed to the Auckland economy during the life of the project.