Billy Stairmand during the Open Men's heats at the 60th New Zealand National Surfing Championships 2023 at Piha Beach, Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday 8 January 2023. Mandatory credit: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz RGP 10Jan23 - Billy Stairmand competing in the New Zealand nationals in Piha on Sunday. Photo / Photosport NZH 10Jan23 - Billy Stairmand won his first heat at Piha on Sunday in his bid for a ninth national title. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand will send two surfers to this year’s Olympic Games, with Billy Stairmand and Saffi Vette named to travel to Paris.

Stairmand, 34, will head to his second Games, after making his debut in Tokyo three years ago, when surfing also appeared at the Olympics for the first time.

Away from the Olympics, Stairmand has been crowned New Zealand’s national champion eight times.

“It’s unbelievable to be going to my second Olympics, I’m super proud,” he said.

“I’m stoked to be representing New Zealand again and I know I can do something special over there.”

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Vette will make her Olympic debut at the Paris Games, and paid tribute to her late father Andrew with her selection.

Gisborne's Olympic-bound surfer Saffi Vette has already conquered adversity in life. New Zealand Herald photograph by Neil Reid

“Dad introduced me to surfing and I’m so grateful for that,” she said. “I want to work hard for something that he’s given me, this opportunity to excel in a sport that I love.

“I also want to thank my mum as well, she’s always been amazing and has really helped me to keep the dream alive these past few years.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without them and without the community I’ve had around me.”

Vette recently secured a place in the World Surf League’s Challenger series.

The Olympic surfing competition will take place over four days from July 27 to August 4.

The legendary surfing spot Teahupo’o in Tahiti has been selected as the venue.