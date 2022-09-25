Chris Davidson of Australia competes in Round 1 of the Billabong Pro in 2009. Photo / Getty

Australian pro surfing star Chris Davidson, famous for defeating Kelly Slater as a teenager, has reportedly been killed after a fight in a bar in Australia.

A NSW mid-north coast man has been charged after he allegedly punched another man in the head, causing him to hit his head on the pavement and die.

Surfing magazine Tracks reported Davidson was a member of the Rip Curl Search team in the early 1990s, and that he was considered "one of the most gifted surfers in the world" at the peak of his career.

In 2010, he was ranked number 14 globally in the sport.

Mr Davidson's career was kick-started in 1996 when aged just 19 he was granted a wildcard into the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach in Victoria.

Here, he famously defeated Kelly Slater in two consecutive heats.

Emergency services were called to Sportsmans Way, South West Rocks, at 11pm on Saturday after reports of an incident outside a licensed venue.

A 45-year-old man is believed to have fallen to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Kempsey Hospital, where he died a short time later.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at a home in South West Rocks about 12.40am and was taken to Kempsey Police Station.

He was charged with assault causing death and refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Bail Court on Sunday.