Mexico says it will sue Google if tech giant insists on using ‘Gulf of America’

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico her country rejected the renaming of any geographic area that includes part of its national territory. Photo / Eyepix, NurPhoto, NurPhoto via AFP

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico her country rejected the renaming of any geographic area that includes part of its national territory. Photo / Eyepix, NurPhoto, NurPhoto via AFP

Mexico will take Google to court if it insists on changing the Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” for Maps users in the United States, President Claudia Sheinbaum says.

She said her Government had written again to the US company arguing that President Donald Trump’s executive order on the subject only applies to the part of the continental shelf belonging to the United States.

“Google has no right to rename Mexico’s continental shelf, nor does it have any right to rename Cuba’s continental shelf, because the Gulf of Mexico is divided among the three countries,” Sheinbaum said at her daily news conference on Monday.

The letter informs Google that “under no circumstances does Mexico accept the renaming of any geographic area that includes part of its national territory and that is under its jurisdiction,” she said.

“We will wait for Google’s response and, if not, we will proceed in court,” Sheinbaum added.