US President says he is committed to buying the Gaza Strip. Video / The White House

Mexico threatened to sue Google for changing the Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” for US Maps users.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico might file a civil suit if necessary.

Google stated US users see “Gulf of America,” while others see both names.

Mexico on Thursday threatened to sue Google over its changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to “Gulf of America” for Maps users in the United States to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order.

“We do have a dispute with Google at the moment,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said at her morning news conference. “And if necessary, we will file a civil suit.”

Trump signed executive orders renaming the Gulf of Mexico and reverting the name of North America’s highest peak, Denali, back to Mt McKinley soon after his January 20 inauguration.

Sheinbaum has cheekily suggested calling the United States “Mexican America,” pointing to a map from before one-third of her country was seized by the United States in 1848.