Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Sky TV content shake-up - some channels set to be culled as pay-TV broadcaster reformats entertainment offering

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Great Southern Television’s Phil Smith on his hit shows The Casketeers, Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and more, and the future of our screen industry. Video / NZ Herald

Sky is set to create a number of its own new, specially curated channels when a major international deal comes to an end - and a new one is forged.

Sky TV is embarking on a major content shake-up with the pending loss of a number of entertainment channels,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider