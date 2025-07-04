Advertisement
Qantas cyber attack a reminder for individuals and businesses to protect data - Editorial

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Qantas was involved in a huge cyber attack this week. Photo / 123RF

KEY FACTS

  • Qantas says six million of its customers were caught up in a cyber attack.
  • The cyber criminal targeted its call centre and gained access to a third-party customer-servicing platform.
  • Customers’ names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and frequent flyer numbers were stolen.

Qantas’ major cyber security attack is a timely reminder that individuals and businesses need to be much more careful with the data they collect and who has access to it.

The airline revealed on Wednesday that six million customers had been caught up in a breach at

