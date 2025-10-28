Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand
Updated

‘GM-free, clean and green’ v climate change: Time for a big call – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
Opinion by
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.

Prime Minister Chris Luxon and Minister Judith Collins announced in August last year that the Government would end restrictions on gene technology. Video / Jason Oxenham

THE FACTS

  • Scientists say genetically modified (GM) foods have impacts on climate change, trade, public health and more. Current regulations effectively ban them from being grown or trialled outside the lab.
  • The Gene Technology Bill, designed to change this, has been referred back to Parliament after six months of select committee deliberations.
  • NZ First has reservations, which are preventing the bill being read a second time.

Ask Andrew Allan about climate change and this is what he says. “Climate change will be addressed by three things. New energy sources. Carbon capture, which is complicated and not showing the progress they probably expected. And plants.”

Plants are his thing. “Plants hoover up carbon and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save