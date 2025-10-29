Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon welcomes Malaysians’ $160m Hotel Indigo Auckland purchase

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The $250 million building housing the 41-level, 225-room Hotel Indigo (centre) rises above the Auckland skyline. The building has a 13-floor, 30-unit residential tower above which is not part of the $160m sale. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon today welcomed the Malaysian buyers of Auckland’s new Hotel Indigo Auckland on Albert St after a $160 million purchase application won approval.

Malaysian infrastructure and investment giant YTL Corp last month won Overseas Investment Office consent to buy the 225-room hotel, a statement from YTL said.

