Scown said the business was “transforming” with five new stores, despite tough economic times.
She also talked of Mitre 10’s further growth on the Auckland isthmus, between South Auckland and the Auckland Harbour Bridge, on the narrow stretch between the Waitematā Harbour and the Manukau Harbour.
“We could do with another store in Auckland,” Scown said.
Actor Tandi Wright and media personality Jesse Mulligan spoke out against the store after the neighbourhood raised issues of child safety, noise, pollution, construction, traffic and parking.
But the $42 million store has now been trading for some years.
Scown said five new Mitre 10 stores had opened this year and/or are planned to shortly:
Mitre 10 Mega Brougham St, Christchurch, opened during April;
Mitre 10 Wainuiomata opened May;
Mitre 10 Wellington Central, opening next month;
Mitre 10 Mega Prestons, northeast Christchurch, opening early 2026;
Mitre 10 Mega Pāpāmoa, opening mid to late 2026.
New trade distribution outlets
The second front for Mitre 10’s expansion was in the trade distribution network, only open to businesses or customers with accounts, often buying in bulk and often subcontractors or suppliers in the building sector.
Trade stores are not aimed at the retail sector.
“Our trade teams have years of local industry experience to help you manage the job, big or small,” Mitre 10 Trade said.
“Maximise your time on the tools by ordering online, in-store or over the phone and choose to collect when it’s ready or have it delivered direct to the job site.”
Scown indicated a strong appetite to take on the likes of Fletcher Building’s PlaceMakers and Graeme Hart’s Carters, although she did not name those businesses.
Mitre 10 has five existing trade distribution stores in the Hawke’s Bay’s Whakatū, Cambridge, Wellington and Christchurch’s Ferrymead.
“This is something you’re going to see more of,” she said of trade stores.
“There will be growth in this area because trade has grown as an increasing proportion of our business.
“It’s quite deliberate. We have larger sites dedicated to trade customers with more space in the stores and better access via transportation. As we get larger, we will just have to do more.”
The business cited strong partnerships with local and international businesses, which it said means it can stock a wide range of trade-compliant products at competitive prices.
Mitre 10 Trade names those suppliers as Winstone Wallboards’ Gib, DeWalt, Makita, Taranakipine, Bradford, bbi Wood Products, Southern Pine, Max Birt, Cemintel, Thermakraft, Marley, Ampelite, James Hardie, Genia, HiKoki and United Steel.
Mitre 10 (New Zealand)
Support centre of national 85-store network
Stores employ 7400 staff, down from 8000 previously
Established 1974
69 entities own shares in a co-operative-based business
These are local owner/operators of Mitre 10/Mitre 10 Mega
Some owners have more than one store
Often the biggest employer in areas where they operate
Chief executive is Andrea Scown, leaving in December
Extremely low-profile business, owners have little public profile
Chairman is Andrew Smith of Christchurch, started last April
Otago’s Martin Dippie was chairman for 18 years
New stores opened in April and May in Christchurch, Wainuiomata
Central Wellington, northeast Christchurch, Pāpāmoa to open soon
Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.