Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property

Mitre 10 CEO Andrea Scown outlines trade growth and Auckland store push

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Mitre 10 Wellington is due to open in November 2025. Photo / Mitre 10

Mitre 10 Wellington is due to open in November 2025. Photo / Mitre 10

New Zealand’s biggest hardware, DIY, garden and homeware chain isn’t stopping at 85 stores.

Mitre 10 has a two-pronged plan to expand.

CEO Andrea Scown said the national business wants more outlets and to forge further into the trade distribution sector, now in its infancy for the orange-and-black retailer.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save