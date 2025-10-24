Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Property

Mitre 10 support centre cuts losses, ups revenue after ‘transforming’: five new stores

Anne Gibson
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Mitre 10's parent or head office has released accounts showing a turnaround. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Mitre 10's parent or head office has released accounts showing a turnaround. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Mitre 10’s support centre has cut losses by $71 million and increased revenue by 12%, with its boss saying the business is “transforming” with five new stores despite tough economic times.

Chief executive Andrea Scown said the improved financial performance reflected significant investment in systems and capability, “along with disciplined

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save