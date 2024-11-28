Advertisement
Mitre 10 selling properties as debt spirals 135% to $161.8m from ‘horrific’ software upgrade

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Mitre 10 has suffered a massive debt increase from its software upgrade.

  • Mitre 10 quietly sold its Manukau mega store last month for $32m.
  • On December 9, it will sell a Hamilton store for $23m.
  • It tried to sell its Whangārei store for just under $20m.
  • Business under pressure as debt rises 135% to $161.8m.

Under pressure Mitre 10 has quietly been selling off its property assets as it grapples with the $161.8 million spiralling debt from its software upgrade, described by one insider as “horrific”.

The parent of the national garden, DIY and home business sold its Manukau mega store for $32m last

