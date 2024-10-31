Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Losses climb for parent of Mitre 10, boss upbeat on economy turning

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Mitre 10 has recorded more losses in its latest year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mitre 10 has recorded more losses in its latest year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The parent of Mitre 10 has recorded more losses in its latest year but chief executive Andrea Scown indicated confidence in an economic upswing and says the chain is still popular with customers.

Accounts lodged with the Companies Office yesterday showed the operations of Albany-headquartered corporate head office Mitre 10

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business