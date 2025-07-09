Mitre 10 chief executive Andrea Scown is stepping down in December. Photo / Dean Purcell

The boss of Mitre 10 New Zealand Andrea Scown will step down in December after eight years in charge.

Chair Andrew Smith said the board was immensely grateful for Scown’s vision, leadership and unwavering dedication as chief executive.

“With Andrea at the helm, the business has achieved impressive growth in retail and trade, and continuing market share growth has firmly established Mitre 10 as the leading home improvement brand in New Zealand,” Smith said.

“She has led the co-operative through significant milestones and challenges, including multi-year digital transformation, the Covid pandemic and global supply chain disruption, and execution of Mitre 10’s five-year strategy.

“With the digital transformation now in store deployment phase and the business on a strong strategic and financial foundation, Andrea feels the co-operative is well positioned to continue its leadership and growth trajectory into the future.”