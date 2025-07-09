Scown said she is especially proud of her executive team and the bench strength of the senior leadership built over the period.
“I truly believe this is the highest-performing executive leadership team in retail in this country. Together we have transformed our supply chain, used our business data and insights to drive improvements in customer experience, grown the network with new stores and trade distribution centres, embedded health and safety strategies and sustainability into the very fabric of how we do business.
“It’s an honour to lead this team and it will be a privilege and a great opportunity for the next leader too.
“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the board for their hard work on behalf of the other members. I hold immense respect for the members of our co-operative, who possess intergenerational vision and have earned their places in the communities in which they operate, employ, and live.”
Scown said she sees bright opportunities ahead for Mitre 10.
“Delivering the platforms for growth in technology, supply chain, and operating model puts us in a strong position to accelerate further. Now it’s time for a new leader to build on these foundations and take the co-operative forward into the future.”