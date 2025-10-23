Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime
Updated

Auckland construction company sentenced in cartel conduct prosecution

Craig Kapitan
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

2degrees Business with BusinessDesk's Garth Bray. Video / Herald NOW

A now-defunct Auckland construction business swept up in the nation’s first-ever criminal prosecution for cartel conduct has been ordered to pay a $30,000 fine.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald told the company’s lawyers and former director that she would have imposed a much greater fine of $595,000 had there been any

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save