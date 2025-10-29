Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

As US blows up drug boats, Venezuelan oil tankers sail on

AFP
4 mins to read

The US strikes drug boats but lets Venezuelan oil tankers sail on, some experts say. Photo / @MidnightVision5 via X

The US strikes drug boats but lets Venezuelan oil tankers sail on, some experts say. Photo / @MidnightVision5 via X

While the American military blows up boats it claims are transporting drugs from Venezuela, observers say tankers shipping Venezuelan oil in violation of a US embargo continue to navigate the very same Caribbean waters undisturbed.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed a massive US military deployment within striking distance of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save