Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: Sky wins rights for next two Summer Olympics and next two Winter Olympics

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kiwi high-jumper Hamish Kerr celebrates his dramatic gold-medal victory at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi high-jumper Hamish Kerr celebrates his dramatic gold-medal victory at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Sky has won the broadcast rights for the next two Summer Olympics - the 2028 Games in Los Angeles and the 2032 Games in Brisbane.

The broadcaster will also screen the next two Winter Olympics, including the Games that start in Milano-Cortina in northern Italy in 100 days.

that Sky had beaten TVNZ to the rights - today’s news means Sky will broadcast the next four Games events.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save