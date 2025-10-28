Expect to see major Olympics events featuring Kiwis on the free-to-air channel, alongside a plethora of pay-TV channels focusing on individual sports and events.

Sky had been in a duel with TVNZ for the rights to the Los Angeles Games, just as the companies battled for the 2026 Football World Cup rights recently.

TVNZ won the rights to screen the football and will use next year’s tournament as its first event to showcase its subscription TV service.

In a notice to the NZX on Wednesday morning, Sky said the Olympics agreement reflected the company’s “commitment to delivering world-class sport to New Zealanders” and included the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympic Games and the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Sky TV chief executive Sophie Moloney said she was “absolutely thrilled”.

“As was demonstrated with the strong viewership of Paris 2024, the Olympic Games are incredibly important to New Zealanders.

“Sky is uniquely placed to deliver to fans across the country, with an unmatched combination of multiple live channels, curated digital experiences, and award-winning Olympics coverage.

“The recent acquisition of Three and ThreeNow was a game-changer in securing these rights.”

She said Sky’s “significantly strengthened” free-to-air offering meant it could reach more New Zealanders than ever before across more platforms.

Sky said the agreement included exclusive broadcast rights which it would utilise across its platforms, including Sky Sport, streaming app Sky Sport Now, free-to-air channels Sky Open and Three, and broadcast video on demand platform ThreeNow.

