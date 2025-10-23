For Sky Sport Now users, there will also be one 4K offering (the mirrored Sky Sport 1 live feed). It will cost an extra $5 per month in the form of a new 4K UHD Premium Month Pass (a standard month pass is currently $54.99).

No on-demand content will be available in 4K.

Sky Sport Now annual pass holders will get the 4K stream at no additional cost.

Sky’s commercial customers like pubs and gyms will get 4K at no additional cost if they have the new Sky Box or Sky Pod.

Neon: No word

Sky has no timeline for offering 4K for its Neon, HBO or any of its other entertainment offerings.

What you’ll need

To watch 4K, you’ll need an unlimited data plan for streaming (standard for most urban connections) and ideally fibre rather than fixed wireless. You’ll also need a TV capable of displaying 4K quality pictures. The first 4K TVs came out more than a decade ago and the technology has featured almost all models - even the most budget sets - for a good five years. Manufacturers are now releasing the first 8K models.

The bigger your TV, the more obvious the boost in picture quality to 4K.

Sky satellite customers will also need the new Sky Box or Sky Pod. Older decoders don’t support 4K.

Sky is offering a one-month free trial for its new 4K UHD Premium Month Pass so Sky Sport Now users can see if it works with their setup.

For the big streamers, it’s old news

Netflix first offered 4K content in 2013 - although you have to subscribe to its $33.99 Premium monthly plan to access it (4K is missing from its $25.99 Standard plan).

4K has also been standard on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and other international streamers available in NZ for years. while locals who don’t enjoy the same economies of scale, including Sky, TVNZ and Three, have been stuck on standard HD.

A Sky spokeswoman said the technical complexity of the upgrade meant it had taken an extended period to implement.

Ready for his ultra high definition close-up? All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Local rugby in 4K plans

Sky chief customer officer Nikki Goodman says: “Kiwi sports fans are passionate and discerning, so we’re proud to be delivering them an immersive viewing experience with 4K UHD. Our investment in UHD means fans can look forward to enjoying the drama of the Ashes and Australian Open in sharper detail and richer colour.”

While only two events are confirmed for 4K so far, a Sky spokeswoman said more ultra-high definition content will be announced shortly. (Overseas, many events are now shot in 4K. Japanese broadcaster NHK even ran a limited 8K trial with its Paris Olympics coverage.)

“We intend to have English Premier League 4K UHD coverage up and running later in the current season,” the Sky spokeswoman said.

“We’ll be progressively introducing more 4K UHD content to ensure we get the experience right for our customers.

“Locally-produced content will be at the heart of our 4K UHD coverage. We will share more details on this in due course, but you can expect to see rugby, league and football featuring.”

The 4K upgrade is accommodated within Sky’s existing cap-ex guidance, the spokeswoman said.

Confirmed sports content in 4K UHD

The 2025–26 Ashes series between Australia and England will feature five Test matches which will be broadcast live in 4K UHD on Sky Sport 1 UHD:

The Ashes

1st Test: November 21-25, 2025

2nd Test: December 4-8, 2025

3rd Test: December 17-21, 2025

4th Test (Boxing Day Test): December 26-30, 2025

5th Test (New Year’s Test): January 4-8, 2026

The 2026 Australian Open

January 12-Februry 1, 2026

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.