Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: TV show Motorway Patrol – Good Samaritan’s privacy complaint; What’s driving Sky TV’s share price?; Top ad agency’s sea of red ink

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

A scene from the Motorway Patrol show that led to a broadcasting complaint this year; A Sky TV camera operator gets a close-up view of the All Blacks haka. Photos / TVNZ, Alyse Wright

A scene from the Motorway Patrol show that led to a broadcasting complaint this year; A Sky TV camera operator gets a close-up view of the All Blacks haka. Photos / TVNZ, Alyse Wright

What rights do you have if you’re filmed for a reality TV show? Sky TV soars – is it ripe for acquisition? Top ad agency battles through a sea of red ink, with a new Kiwi leader.

A Good Samaritan who was filmed at a crash scene on the TV

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save