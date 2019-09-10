Kristalina Georgieva is poised to succeed Christine Lagarde as managing director of the IMF after the board of the Washington-based multilateral lender said on Monday she was the sole contender for the job.

Georgieva, a 66-year old Bulgarian who has served as chief executive of the World Bank since early 2017, will face a raft of challenges if her appointment is confirmed by the IMF's directors. The lack of other nominees means her success in the race is all but guaranteed.

As a champion of multilateralism, Georgieva is expected to maintain Lagarde's recent focus on tackling climate change, boosting female

