“We found that while the industry in Tasmania is already concentrated, Lactalis has a limited presence and the acquisition would not substantially alter the market dynamics.

“If the acquisition proceeded, Lactalis would continue to be constrained by Saputo and, to a lesser extent, Mondelez,” Keogh said.

Fonterra and Lactalis have differing end product mixes and they often seek to acquire milk from farmers with different production profiles, the ACCC said.

“Accordingly, we found that they are not likely to be each other’s closest competitors.”

This was reflected by analysis that showed very few farmers switched between the two processors.

The ACCC also concluded that the transaction was unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the wholesale supply of dairy products such as drinking milk, cream, cheese, chilled yellow spreads and dairy ingredients such as milk powder.

It said the differing production focus of Fonterra and Lactalis meant there was limited overlap between the two in the supply of these products.

For longer-life, readily transportable products such as cheese, dairy ingredients and chilled yellow spreads, the ACCC found that retailers and wholesalers would also continue to benefit from import competition.

“Supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths are also major customers in this market, with significant levels of bargaining power,” Keogh said.

“They also have the ability to sponsor new entry or even enter directly, as Coles has demonstrated through its acquisition of Saputo’s milk processing assets.”

Last November, Fonterra embarked on a “dual track” process to offload several businesses, assembled under the Mainland label, either by outright sale or through an initial public offer and listing.

At stake is its global consumer business and integrated businesses Fonterra Oceania and Sri Lanka.

The consumer brands involved include, Anchor, Mainland and Western Star.

​Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets, the primary sector and energy. He joined the Herald in 2011.