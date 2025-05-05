By Anan Zaki of RNZ
- Lactalis and Bega Cheese are leading contenders for Fonterra‘s consumer operations, including Anchor and Kāpiti.
- Lactalis has applied for an informal merger clearance from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
- Fonterra’s sale plan remains unchanged despite a legal tussle with Bega Cheese over trademark control.
The contenders for Fonterra’s consumer operations are becoming clearer, with leading dairy companies looking to get a slice of its prized assets.
Lactalis – the world’s biggest dairy company – is interested, with Australia’s Bega Cheese, backed by billionaire Andrew Forrest, also in the mix.
Australia’s competition regulator, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), said it has received an application from France’s Lactalis for an informal merger clearance to buy Fonterra’s businesses.