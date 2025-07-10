Stats NZ said that traditionally, there has been a net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia, averaging about 30,000 per year from 2004 to 2013 and 3000 per year from 2014 to 2019.
Kiwis leaving in record numbers
Annual migrant departures in May 2025 were 124,500 – provisionally the highest on record – and up 14% compared with May 2024.
Migrant arrivals in the 12 months to May fell 26% when compared with the previous year, to 139,400.
New Zealand had an annual net migration gain of 14,800 in the year to May 2025.
Kiwis made up the largest group of migrant arrivals (24,900), followed by citizens from India (21,700); China (16,000); Philippines (11,500); Sri Lanka (6100) and the United Kingdom (4500).
Annual net migration peaked in the year ended October 2023, with a gain of 135,500, Stats NZ said. Annual migrant arrivals also peaked over the same period at 234,800.
New Zealand’s migrant departures are stabilising, having marginally risen from the totals for the year ended March (124,186) and April (124,445).
The long-term average for May years (2002-19) before Covid-19 is 119,200 migrant arrivals, 91,500 migrant departures and a net migration gain of 27,700.
Cameron Smith is an Auckland-based business reporter with the Herald live news team. He joined the Herald in 2015 and has covered business and sports. He reports on topics such as retail, small business, the workplace, and macro-economics.