The number of New Zealanders who left for Australia last year was the highest in more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.

New Zealand recorded a net migration loss of 30,000 people departing to Australia in the year ended December 2024.

This comprised 17,300 migrant arrivals from Australia to New Zealand and 47,300 migrant departures from New Zealand to Australia.

“The loss in 2024 is the largest for a calendar year since 2012, but below the record loss of 43,700 in the March 2012 year,” said international migration statistics spokeswoman Sarah Drake.

The net migration loss in 2024 was similar to the loss in 2023 (29,400).