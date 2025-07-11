Push Gummies products are meant to contain 1670mg of creatine monohydrate per gummy.
But in videos posted to YouTube on July 7 and July 10 British fitness influencer James Smith called into question the level of creatine after getting the product tested at the same lab the company used.
He claims the results showed nearly no creatine monohydrate was present within the product.
“So Push Gummies out there, if you’re watching this, I ask you to publicly explain that to me and everyone else that’s buying your product.
“If this certain type of testing does not work with pectin-based creatine gummies, then why is it we were able to detect creatine in the other pectin-based gummies incredibly easily using the method you state that doesn’t work?”
Allan said in response to the claims that since it had launched it had made independent third-party testing a cornerstone of its business.
“It’s a step we’ve embedded into our manufacturing and quality control process to ensure the integrity of our creatine monohydrate gummies.”
She said initial testing was conducted with Eurofins in June 2024 and again in August 2024.
“In February 2025, we significantly increased our testing protocols by initiating ongoing third-party testing through Eurofins of every single batch before our product reaches the market.
“All verified results to date have confirmed that each Push gummy meets or exceeds our stated label claim of 1670mg of creatine monohydrate per gummy.”
Eurofins is one of New Zealand’s largest independent laboratory networks. It offers testing across the food, water, agricultural, environmental, and pharmaceutical industries.