Push Gummies products are meant to contain 1670mg of creatine monohydrate per gummy.

But in videos posted to YouTube on July 7 and July 10 British fitness influencer James Smith called into question the level of creatine after getting the product tested at the same lab the company used.

He claims the results showed nearly no creatine monohydrate was present within the product.

“So Push Gummies out there, if you’re watching this, I ask you to publicly explain that to me and everyone else that’s buying your product.

“If this certain type of testing does not work with pectin-based creatine gummies, then why is it we were able to detect creatine in the other pectin-based gummies incredibly easily using the method you state that doesn’t work?”

Brittany Allan, founder of Push Gummies, started the business after learning more about creatine and what its benefits are.

Allan said in response to the claims that since it had launched it had made independent third-party testing a cornerstone of its business.

“It’s a step we’ve embedded into our manufacturing and quality control process to ensure the integrity of our creatine monohydrate gummies.”

She said initial testing was conducted with Eurofins in June 2024 and again in August 2024.

“In February 2025, we significantly increased our testing protocols by initiating ongoing third-party testing through Eurofins of every single batch before our product reaches the market.

“All verified results to date have confirmed that each Push gummy meets or exceeds our stated label claim of 1670mg of creatine monohydrate per gummy.”

Eurofins is one of New Zealand’s largest independent laboratory networks. It offers testing across the food, water, agricultural, environmental, and pharmaceutical industries.

It’s part of Eurofins Scientific, an international life sciences company with 950 facilities in 60 countries.

Push Gummies' website listed all of its products as "Sold out", however the business has confirmed it has paused the sale of all of its products while it conducts an investigation.

Online reaction

Smith’s video posts have already drawn a strong reaction from customers on Push Gummies’ social media channels.

“How do we get a refund for the past 12 months that we have been buying these?” one user commented on Push Gummies’ Instagram.

“Pretty disappointed after spending hundreds on these things. I hope there is a refund process in NZ,” said another.

Many also said that the comments they had made had been deleted by moderators of Push Gummies’ Instagram page.

Push Gummies’ Allan confirmed this was the case, and said, “We did remove abusive/malicious comments from our Instagram posts.”

She said the company was fully committed to responding to the issue and would share further updates as soon as its investigation progresses.

“We will share more information when it becomes available.”

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.