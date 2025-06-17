Taylor believed the years lost in nuclear innovation since then meant the energy technology’s progress, including in safety, had stalled.

“A safe nuclear industry is an industry that continues making reactors.

“And it also makes them smaller, and in a repeatable format.”

He planned to build thousands of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) and install them on land around the world, dubbed gigasites, generating energy for industrial use cases, such as data centres powering artificial intelligence.

It would begin in the Philippines with a 100-kilowatt reactor, where Valar had signed a research contract with the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute.

The reincarnated role of nuclear would drastically reduce the costs of goods, including food, across economies, Taylor said.

“What we’re moving towards is really an era of abundance.”

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.