Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets with Madison

Inside America’s private nuclear energy effort

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Valar Atomics is attempting to add nuclear energy to the global grid by building thousands of small modular nuclear reactors. Markets with Madison went inside its LA factory.

A Los Angeles-based company has built a small modular nuclear reactor prototype, in an effort to return the energy source to the grid globally.

“Nuclear was this incredible technology that we [America] created in the 1940s, scaled out in the 1950s, and unfortunately came to a halt,” Valar Atomics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets with Madison

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets with Madison