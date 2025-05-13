Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Business Reports / Capital markets report

Capital Markets: WNT Ventures launches fourth fund, targets deep tech growth

By Tim McCready
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

WNT Ventures managing partner Maria Jose Alvarez is focused on encouraging capital discipline and building businesses that can withstand pressure.

WNT Ventures managing partner Maria Jose Alvarez is focused on encouraging capital discipline and building businesses that can withstand pressure.

  • WNT Ventures has launched its fourth fund, targeting $35-$40 million for early-stage deep tech ventures.
  • The firm has consistently returned capital, with its Fund 2 achieving a 25% net annual return.
  • WNT’s new fund has invested in Captivate Technologies, focusing on carbon-capture technology.

WNT Ventures has become one of New Zealand’s most enduring early-stage deep-tech investors.

Ten years since its launch, the firm has begun deploying capital from its fourth fund, a rare milestone in New Zealand’s venture capital (VC) landscape.

“We’re very excited about our fourth fund,” says Maria Jose Alvarez, WNT

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Capital markets report

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Capital markets report