As the dust settles on the dramatic departure of Adrian Orr, what does the future look like for the Reserve Bank?
The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) faces a serious challenge on the monetary policy front as US tariff policy and global trade turmoil have upended what had looked like a relativelybenign path of economic recovery.
It also faces a political challenge from a Government that sees it as having over-extended its brief on operational issues and has significantly cut its funding.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis has been explicit in the comments she has made around the RBNZ’s new funding agreement, warning that the bank was not being funded “to pursue pet projects”.
The departure of Orr has also opened the path for a review of the RBNZ’s bank capital rules, which were strengthened in 2018.
He’s quieter, more circumspect and probably more like the kind of governor that Orr‘s critics claimed he should be.
His credentials are strong.
Before joining the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, he was part of the team that established Harbour Asset Management.
Before that, he was at the Bank of England (from 2001 and 2010), where he held senior positions including private secretary to the Deputy Governor, chief manager of sterling markets and head of market intelligence.
Hawkesby started his career on the RBNZ’s graduate programme, straight after completing his university studies in 1998.
The bank has historically opted for external candidates. This may count against Hawkesby but, for the time being, he’ll ensure that there is continuity and stability at the bank.
It’s also worth noting that, since the Reserve Bank Act was amended in 2018, Official Cash Rate decisions have been made by the monetary policy committee rather than being the sole responsibility of the governor.
Recruitment is under way for a new external member to replace professor Bob Buckle when his term expires on September 30, 2025.
But for now, that committee, sans Orr, remains the same.
The board of directors, including chairman Neil Quigley, also remains relatively stable.
Two directors, professor Rawinia Higgins and Byron Pepper, will step down and be replaced at the end of June when their terms expire.
There have been some other staffing changes; in the past few months, two assistant governors have stepped down.
General manager of strategy, engagement and sustainability, Simone Robbers, announced last month that she was leaving after six years in the role.
Her resignation follows the departure of the bank’s general manager of information, data and analytics, Kate Kolich, at the end of March.
But essentially Orr‘s leadership team remains intact.
Paul Conway remains as chief economist and Karen Silk remains as Assistant Governor and general manager of financial markets and banking.
Even accounting for the former governor‘s force of personality and strong leadership style, there is no reason to assume we’ll see any dramatic change in strategic direction.
That doesn’t mean the monetary policy outlook will remain unchanged.
In fact, we may see a substantive shift in tone with the next Monetary Policy Statement due on May 28.
US tariffs and an escalating trade war with China have significantly changed the economic outlook.
At Orr‘s last public outing as Governor – the February Monetary Policy Statement – the RBNZ cut the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points to 3.75% and published a set of forecasts that suggested the current easing cycle was nearing an end.
Its rate track implied another 25-basis-point cut in April (which was made) and one more in May.
After that, the odds were about even on a further cut, taking the rate to 3% by the year’s end.
Economists were divided on whether that last cut would be needed. Now they aren’t.
Liberation Day changed everything.
It would be pointless to try to summarise all the twists and turns in US trade policy since April 1 and it’s impossible to anticipate what might have changed between writing this and the words going to print.
Regardless, significant damage has already been done, not least to confidence in the strength of the post-Covid recovery.
Growth forecasts have been trimmed – both internationally and domestically.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that global output will slow to 2.8% this year from 3.3% in 2024. In January, the fund forecast that growth would hold steady in 2025.
Fitch Ratings has cut its world growth outlook in 2025 by 0.4 percentage points, and China and US growth by 0.5 percentage points.
China’s growth was forecast to fall below 4% this year and next.
Meanwhile, eurozone growth will remain stuck below 1%.
World growth was projected to fall below 2% this year, which would be the weakest since 2009, excluding the pandemic.
In the US, first-quarter GDP was negative, down 0.3%, and recession fears are growing.
Even if New Zealand skips the worst of the direct tariff impacts on its exports, it can’t be immune to that kind of slowdown for our major trading partners.
The IMF has cut New Zealand’s forecast growth for 2025 to 1.4% (previously 1.9%).
ANZ economists now expect the Reserve Bank (RBNZ) will have to cut the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.5% as the economic recovery progresses at a slower-than-expected pace.