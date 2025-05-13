The aim was to pep up New Zealand’s sluggish venture capital scene by contributing to funds raised by local VC firms – and those attracted from across the Tasman – so they had more funds to invest in local start-ups.

The Startup Advisory Council, formed by the last Government and Blackbird Ventures – Australasia’s largest VC fund, was among those who thought Elevate should be refreshed to the tune of $500m.

It argued the amount was needed to better fuel the high-paying tech sector’s rise to be one of our largest export earners.

In the event, the now nearly spent Elevate was topped up with a fifth of that amount.

“I’m hugely supportive of this news and happy to hear that National is supporting Elevate,” Global From Day One managing partner Vignesh Kumar told Tech Insider.

Global From Day One's Vignesh Kumar has mixed feelings over the Government's latest support for Elevate.

“That said, I am a little disappointed it wasn’t a full refresh top-up. GD1 Fund 3 received $45m from Elevate in late 2021, and without it we would not have been able to raise our $150m fund.

“The Government’s support was invaluable in attracting private capital into our funds, and so for every $1 we raised from the Government we raised more than $2 from private capital sources, which was a strong showing of support – enabling us to invest in iconic Kiwi companies such as Auror, Dawn Aerospace, Basis, Vessev, Runn, Foundry Lab, Ivo, and many, many more.”

“We think this is a sensible and pragmatic approach towards building a mature tech ecosystem with a number of capable and component NZ venture firms,” Movac general partner Mark Vivian said. His firm is New Zealand’s largest VC outfit.

“NZGCP made meaningful investments in Movac funds at a time when institutional investors weren’t prepared to. That is, they helped give us scale.

“Today, a number of institutions have made investments into a number of NZ venture firms – including Movac – another indication of the industry maturing.”

Movac has consistently delivered strong investment returns to NZGCP, Vivian said.

He said: “It’s important that any investment into funds goes to venture firms who are committed to being in New Zealand in the long term, and not simply venture tourists.”

"KiwiSaver funds must pick up this mantle, but for now Elevate plays a critical role," says Blackbird Ventures partner Phoebe Harrop.

Angel Association of NZ chief executive Bridget Unsworth said: “AANZ were really pleased to see the support of the Government to this asset class through their commitment of $100m, which will lead to greater capital available and increased investment in early-stage start-ups, providing them with the necessary capital to grow and scale.

“This commitment will also help attract more private sector participation, fostering a more robust and self-sustaining venture capital market.”

Blackbird Ventures partner Phoebe Harrop said: “A virtuous cycle of New Zealand tech companies being founded, scaling globally and contributing talent to the next generation of start-ups is well under way. But our ecosystem needs continued investment in the local venture capital managers who invest in pre-seed and seed-stage companies.

“KiwiSaver funds must pick up this mantle, but for now Elevate plays a critical role.”

Willis said Elevate had “committed $221m across nine funds and attracted $536m of private capital – a ratio of $2.4 of private equity for every $1 committed by the fund”. Notwithstanding the Finance Minister’s praise, the $536m in matching funds is still shy of the target $800m.

NZGCP chief investment officer James Pinner said alongside the $100m top-up with Budget 2025, Elevate would be boosted by $23m in “recycled capital” generated by earlier investments.

Five go tech in Queenstown

Technology Queenstown has named five trustees to boost its mission to build a $1 billion local tech industry over the next two decades. They are:

Claudia Batten.

Claudia Batten, a Victoria University grad who made it big in the US and recently returned to NZ. The one-time Russell McVeagh intellectual property lawyer founded Massive – a network for selling ads in video games – then sold it to Microsoft in 2006 in a reported deal worth up to US$400m. Batten was latter involved in a string of start-ups then served as NZ Trade & Enterprise’s director for North America for three years from 2014.