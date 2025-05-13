Advertisement
Tech Insider: Nicola Willis offers some venture capital sugar, five go tech in Queenstown, NetComm NZ falls over

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Movac general partner Mark Vivian says the Government's fresh support for Elevate "is a sensible and pragmatic approach".

Elevate gets an unexpected elevation. Technology Queenstown adds big names to boost its $1 billion push. NetComm NZ hits the wall.

A Crown-backed venture capital fund has received a top-up. It’s not nearly as much as some say is needed, but it’s a step up from the general Budget 2025

