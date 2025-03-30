Tech Insider: Microsoft pulls Windows 10 support unless you pay $50 or upgrade - experts on your level of risk if you’re stranded

He was worried about future spare parts for his two Ubco bikes, which he bought for a combined $16,134 in 2022. (At the moment, “They’re both ticking along nicely. They’re perfect for nursery transport.”)

“All dealers, service agents and customers can still access spare parts through the usual channels or make inquiries of the receivers and we can assist,” Keen told the Herald.

Some of the 175 Ubco bike bought by Australia Post. The firm, founded in 2015, had sold around 6000 bikes over its lifetime.

Shortly before it collapsed, Ubco sold 175 of its electric motorbikes to Australia Post in a marquee deal it hoped would lead to thousands more sales to the 10,000 postie operation.

(At the same time, NZ Post started trialling four Ubco bikes. NZ Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

A source at the Aussie postal service told Tech Insider, “Australia Post has taken delivery of all 175 Ubco motorbikes and we are comfortable we will be able to support them.”

Keen said, “[the] AusPost deal sits within a related entity to which we haven’t been appointed receivers.”

One of the most promising pieces of news from the first receivers’ report was its update on a potential sale.

“Multiple parties have advanced to the information stage, with the receivers now advancing the sale process with one potential purchaser.”

The receivers earlier put up a website to spruik the sale, calling it “An exciting opportunity for savvy investors to secure some Kiwi ingenuity”.

The sale portal has now been taken down. Could that mean an announcement of a sale is close? Could the receivers confirm that, and the identity of the party in advanced talks?

“At this stage we can’t reveal any further details about the potential buyer,” Keen said.

Microsoft responds to Consumer’s Windows 10 crusade

Consumer NZ has launched another campaign against Microsoft - this time around the tech giant pulling the plug on free security updates for Windows 10 from October 14.

Those who stick with Windows 10 after that date will have to pay US$30 ($51.47) per year to keep getting technical updates, including bug fixes and security patches.

If you own Windows 10, an upgrade to Windows 11 is free.

But the catch is that not all PCs running Windows 10 have the grunt for 11 (Microsoft has minimum system requirements for Windows 11 here).

Consumer says that means some 400 million worldwide and “hundreds of thousands” in NZ could have to stump for a new computer, with the old ones creating more e-waste.

The situation could turn into a “tech nightmare” for those stranded on Windows 10, Consumer product tester Nick Gelling said.

“Considering the number of computers still running Windows 10, an extension is needed. We’d like to see Microsoft push out the October 2025 date by at least another year,” Gelling said.

And if Microsoft must charge US$30 to extend support, it should be the same three years that business customers get (this is the first time Microsoft has offered extended support to individuals, but it is limited to 12 months.)

Microsoft first released Windows 10 in 2015.

It announced its plans to end support for the product this year in 2021.

For Microsoft, that means customers have had four years to plan. For Consumer, it means someone who spent thousands on a computer in 2021 now risks it being obsolete - and the watchdog sees it as a possible breach of the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993, which says goods must last for a reasonable time.

Microsoft has used the same argument it’s deployed for previous Windows phase-outs: That the march of technology, and in particularly shifts in the online landscape, mean that after nearly a decade on the market, product built on ageing foundations can no longer offer full protection against the latest threats. Full-strength security is only possible by upgrading to the latest version of its operating system (OS).

Consumer says Microsoft claims that security was a guiding principle when setting the hardware requirements for Windows 11.

Gelling believes the decision to leave an estimated 400 million PCs unprotected flies in the face of that principle.

How much risk will you face on Windows 10 with no updates?

“No support means no bug fixes or new features. What the move means is that if a vulnerability is discovered – if cyber-criminals find a way to get on a computer by taking advantage of a flaw in the OS [operating system] – you won’t get a fix for that,” Avast director of offensive security Stephen Kho told the Herald.

“If you stay on Windows 10, be vigilant. After installing a trusted cyber security suite, take these steps,” Kho said.

Back up your data regularly and ensure you have a version saved in the cloud.

Avoid risky online behaviour and consider using a VPN for more sensitive transitions, such as for banking or when sending personally identifiable information.

Educate yourself and stay abreast of the most recent threats and scams.

Get the basics right and use strong passwords, two-factor authentication, regularly update your apps and think before you click.

“Using an old or outdated operating system comes with an increased exposure to vulnerabilities which can be more easily exploited by malicious actors,” CyberCX digital forensics and incident response director Hamish Krebs said.

He recommended an upgrade to Windows 11 but qualified, “In cyber security there are no silver bullets and no operating system is completely immune from attack or subversion”.

Krebs added, “Individuals and organisations – including enterprises and government – still reliant on Windows 10 should have a plan to upgrade or harden their defences before October – which can be difficult in an economically challenging environment where many face budget constraints".

If some of your organisation’s computers are stuck on Windows 10, without updates, after October 14, “Steps should be taken where possible to isolate them away from the internet on secure network segments with stricter access controls,” Krebs said.

Microsoft’s take

“The decision to end support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, is part of our ongoing commitment to advancing technology and ensuring that our users have access to the latest features, security enhancements, and performance improvements available in Windows 11,” Microsoft NZ said in a statement.

“We announced these changes in 2021 to give customers enough time to upgrade and secure their devices. However, customers also have the option to extend the support period by an additional year at a cost of US$30 for 12 months.

“Additionally, users can upgrade their existing devices to Windows 11 if they meet the minimum system requirements. This upgrade is free for eligible devices and ensures continued support and access to the latest features.

“This milestone marks an important step in our mission to provide the most modern and secure computing experience possible for everyone whether at work, school, or home, and our commitment to continually improving Windows security as part of Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative (SFI). More information on Windows 11 can be found on our blog.”

In January, Consumer laid a complaint with the Commerce Commission over Microsoft’s price increase for its 365 product.

It said an option to forgo the hero new feature - the Copilot AI - and stick with the old pricing only appeared as an option if a customer clicked “Cancel”.

Being AI finds three independent directors

Being AI has set the stage to resume trading by appointing three independent directors: Michael Stiassny, Greg Cross, and Steve Phillips.

The NZX’s enforcement unit, RegCo, suspended the stock on February 3 after a series of resignations left it without the required quota of independent board members.

Boardroom veteran Stiassny’s other current directorships include 2 Cheap Cars, Tegel Group and NZ Motor Finance.

Hi-Tech Awards Flying Kiwi winner Cross has helmed multiple start-ups, including PowerbyProxi, snapped up by Apple in a $100m-plus deal - but one of his latest ventures, AI avatar maker Soul Machines, hit financial turbulence and laid off most of its staff after ChatGPT maker Open AI and other new players commoditised its market.

Phillips, has previously worked with e-commerce firm Cin7, Brierley Investments, Blue Star Group and retired from his last governance role in 2020, according to Being AI’s NZX filing.

“The ongoing turmoil at BAI [Being AI] has been unfortunate and has had significant impact on our shareholders, staff and stakeholders. This cannot continue,” Stiassny said in the NZX filing.

“However, a thorough and careful review of what has gone wrong and how best to maximise value for all BAI shareholders is essential for a comprehensive and accurate view to be formed.”

BusinessDesk reported infighting between Being AI cofounder and chief executive David McDonald (who quit the board on March 7) and cofounders Evan Christian and Katherine Allsopp-Smith over the direction of the loss-making company.

McDonald has been pushing a nascent AI technology business that would diversify the firm from the mail logistics and private school operations that account for the bulk of its revenue.

Earlier this month, Being AI said it had disestablished the roles of chief marketing officer Paul Shale and HR head Jane Indries.

