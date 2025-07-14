Elon Musk's Grok chatbot will be used by the Pentagon. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

US Defence Department awards contracts to xAI, Google, Anthropic and OpenAI

The United States Defence Department will begin using Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot built by Elon Musk’s start-up xAI, the company said today.

The xAI announcement came as Grok unveiled what it called “Grok for Government”, a suite that allows agencies and federal offices to adopt its chatbots for their specific uses.

President Donald Trump has encouraged more rapid adoption of artificial intelligence tools since taking office in January.

Musk was a member of the Trump administration, overseeing the US Doge Service, until late May. He has since become a critic of Trump’s signature tax and spending legislation.

Today NZT, xAI said its products will be “available to purchase via the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule”, allowing “every federal government department, agency, or office” to buy them.