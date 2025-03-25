Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Tauranga electric motorcycle maker Ubco owes $36m, potential purchaser emerges

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Electric motorcycle maker Ubco went into receivership in January.

Electric motorcycle maker Ubco went into receivership in January.

Tauranga-based electric motorcycle maker Ubco – which previously raised more than $45 million from investors before going into receivership – owes creditors $36m.

Both Ubco Ltd and Ubco Holdings were placed into receivership in January.

At the time, receivers Stephen Keen and David Ruscoe, of Grant Thornton, said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business