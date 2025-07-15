Advertisement
PB Tech offers fix for Xiaomi phones as 3G network shutdown looms

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

One NZ and 2degrees will close their 3G networks by year's end, with Spark following in March. Image / Getty Creative

PB Tech says it has a workaround for those who’ve recently spent hundreds of dollars on a “4G” Xiaomi phone – only to find it’s only capable of 3G calls at a time when Spark, One NZ and 2degrees are just months away from closing their 3G mobile networks.

