Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Refund money for 3G-only phone now, Consumer NZ says; Auckland Council says it’s not responsible for Amazon’s deserted construction site – Tech Insider

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Spark, One NZ and 2degrees are shutting their 3G networks in only a few months' time, but 3G-only calling phones are still on sale. Photo / Getty Creative

Spark, One NZ and 2degrees are shutting their 3G networks in only a few months' time, but 3G-only calling phones are still on sale. Photo / Getty Creative

Another hassle with a recently purchased phone that’s only capable of calls on the soon-to-be-shuttered 3G networks; the council updates on Amazon’s Quiet Earth Auckland build; an AWS exec jumps to the opposition; and the Government names an AI advisory panel.

Another customer has found themselves stuck with a “4G”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business