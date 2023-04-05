Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Post-pandemic hangover: Auckland-based e-tail specialist Cin7 culls staff

Chris Keall
By
3 mins to read
Auckland-based e-commerce firm Cin7 is culling staff, with a consultation process due to wrap up this week. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland-based e-commerce firm Cin7 is culling staff, with a consultation process due to wrap up this week. Photo / Getty Images

The string of local tech layoffs continues.

Auckland-based e-commerce firm Cin7 is culling staff, with a consultation process due to wrap up this week.

The firm and owners did not immediately respond to requests for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business