Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Xero’s 800 layoffs, with more to come - the country in the firing line

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Photo / 123rf

Photo / 123rf

On Thursday, Xero said in an ASX filing that it would cut 700 to 800 jobs, equating to around 15 per cent of its workforce, as part of a drive to save $100 million in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business