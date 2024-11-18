The Dawn Aerospace team with the Mk II Aurora at the Glentanner Aerodrome near the base of Aoraki Mt Cook.

The firm also has a second line of business making propulsion systems for satellites, which is already operating on a commercial basis. Its clients include Lynk, a putative American rival to Elon Musk’s Starlink.

The Auroa Mk II test flight exceeded its test target speeds and altitude of Mach 1.05 and 75,000 feet.

The Mk II shortly after take-off.

The Aurora also set a global record, becoming the fastest aircraft to climb from ground level to 20km (66,000 feet), completing the ascent in just 118.6 seconds. This beats the previous record, held by a highly modified F-15 “Streak Eagle” in the 1970s, by 4.2 seconds.

“This achievement highlights the immense potential of rocket-powered aircraft to achieve performance never seen before,” said Stefan Powell, CEO of Dawn Aerospace. “With flight test 57, we retired the final major technical risk in the Aurora programme: vehicle dynamics through the transonic regime.

The view from the right wingtip cam at apogee - an altitude of 25km.

“We have now confirmed the Aurora as the highest climb-rate vehicle ever built. This milestone sets the stage for Aurora to become the world’s highest- and fastest-flying aircraft and paves the way for the first operational hypersonic aircraft, redefining what’s possible in aviation.”

The Aurora is designed to fly to the edge of space - an altitude of 100km – twice in a single day, reaching speeds of Mach 3.5 during ascent and re-entry. The Mk-II Aurora is powered by pure rocket propulsion, which features thrust-to-weight ratios 20 times higher than conventional jet engines, and is not limited to operation within the atmosphere. These capabilities make it ideal for applications such as microgravity research, atmospheric science, Earth observation and testing high-speed flight, Dawn Aerospace says.

“As a company, we have been working for more than seven years to design, develop, test and deliver supersonic flight. We are now achieving this and will start commercial payload operations in the coming months under the Dawn Hypersonics brand,” Powell said.

Dawn Hypersonics will focus on advancing hypersonic flight, with a strong emphasis on international markets. Key research, development and flight testing will continue in Christchurch.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.

