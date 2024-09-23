Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ Aerospace Summit: Protestors see too much defence work, startups say we’re too squeamish about funding dual-use tech

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Protestors - including the veteran John Minto, at left - outside the New Zealand Aerospace Summit 2024 at the Te Pae Convention Centre in Christchurch on Monday. Video / Chris Keall

About 80 people gathered outside the New Zealand Aerospace Summit at the Te Pae Convention Centre in Christchurch yesterday afternoon to protest the sector’s ties with defence.

Protestors used volume as their main weapon –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business