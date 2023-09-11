Voyager 2023 media awards

‘Time to damage property’: Rocket Lab protestors promise ‘direct action’, Peter Beck’s firm hits back

Chris Keall
By
8 mins to read
John Minto addresses protesters outside the NZ Aerospace Summit at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre. Video / Chris Keall

A group that staged an “unwelcome party” protest outside the NZ Aerospace Summit 2023 today is promising “direct action” tomorrow morning - the second day of the two-day event.

Summit organisers sent an email warning

