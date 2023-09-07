Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

SpaceBase founders win Kea World Class Award, address protest over industry’s defence ties

Chris Keall
By
11 mins to read
SpaceBase co-founders Eric Dahlstrom and Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom. Winners of the Friends of NZ Award at the 2023 Kea World Class Awards. Photo / Jason Oxenham

SpaceBase co-founders Eric Dahlstrom and Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom. Winners of the Friends of NZ Award at the 2023 Kea World Class Awards. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Kiwi Expat Association (Kea) revealed its 2023 World Class winners at an event in Auckland last night (see the full list below).

Kea celebrates New Zealanders making a splash on the world stage and,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business